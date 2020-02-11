Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.81-0.87 for the period. Franklin Street Properties also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.18-0.20 EPS.

Shares of FSP stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $7.49. 802,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,397. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $8.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%.

FSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Street Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.81.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

