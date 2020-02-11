Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.81-0.87 for the period. Franklin Street Properties also updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.18-0.20 EPS.
Shares of FSP stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $7.49. 802,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,397. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $8.97.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%.
About Franklin Street Properties
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.
