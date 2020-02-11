Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 2,725 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $199,495,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,749,000 after acquiring an additional 915,061 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 739,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,383,000 after acquiring an additional 509,996 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 379,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,826,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,099,000 after acquiring an additional 282,335 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.47.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

