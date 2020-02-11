Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Boosts Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,483 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 34.3% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.1% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 95,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $2,121,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $142.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.52. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

