Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VMware by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in VMware by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the third quarter worth $34,000. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMware stock opened at $157.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.69 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.19.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Nomura increased their target price on VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,384,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.