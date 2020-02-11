Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after acquiring an additional 488,675 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% during the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $94.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.10. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $279,009.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,914.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

