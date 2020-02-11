Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $317,000 in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,437 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $363,821,000 after purchasing an additional 297,123 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,447.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,632 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,614 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,141.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 557,503 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 512,598 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 478,714 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 436,490 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRIP opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $60.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tripadvisor to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

