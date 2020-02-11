Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 20,145 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 126,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 75,511 shares during the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYG. ValuEngine upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Partners cut Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

