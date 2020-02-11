Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Position in CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,253 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CENT PUERTO S A/S worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 19.6% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 89.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 10.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 88.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,367 shares during the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CENT PUERTO S A/S alerts:

NYSE:CEPU opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $560.19 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.63). CENT PUERTO S A/S had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $156.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEPU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CENT PUERTO S A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for CENT PUERTO S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENT PUERTO S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.