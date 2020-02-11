Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. Nutanix Inc has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 61.10% and a negative return on equity of 293.83%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $524,951.20. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $3,676,693.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,192.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 490,391 shares of company stock valued at $16,671,854. 9.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

