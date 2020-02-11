Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 19,847 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,847 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.6% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $897,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 55.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.9% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,478,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,431,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

PAA stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

