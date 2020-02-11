Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 8,902 Shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,902 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 2,323.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 494,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. Micro Focus International PLC – has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $27.32.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.5833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 12.5%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Micro Focus International to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.12.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

