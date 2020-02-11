Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Garmin from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.99.

Shares of GRMN opened at $97.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.13. Garmin has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $102.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $953,060,000 after acquiring an additional 824,805 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 45.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

