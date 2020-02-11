General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,976,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,820,000 after acquiring an additional 59,725 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,998,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,980,000 after acquiring an additional 606,167 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 94,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 13,795,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of GE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,418,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,944,756. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.