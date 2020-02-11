General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. General Mills comprises approximately 6.0% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $14,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $52.76. 47,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

