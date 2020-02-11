General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,083 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 26,775 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,048,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,694,000 after purchasing an additional 196,460 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,550,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,025,000 after acquiring an additional 269,846 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,298,942 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,941,000 after acquiring an additional 251,872 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,638,557 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $169,769,000 after acquiring an additional 480,348 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,605,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $168,476,000 after acquiring an additional 825,828 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

NYSE GM opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $41.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

