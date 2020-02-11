Genpact (NYSE:G) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genpact (NYSE:G) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a $47.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on G. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.14.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of G stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Genpact has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.80.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.84 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

In other news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $514,961,079.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,742.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 370.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4,455.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 195.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.