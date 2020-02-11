Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,945,000 after purchasing an additional 558,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,276,000 after buying an additional 354,014 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,085,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,058,000 after buying an additional 82,309 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 740,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,657,000 after buying an additional 111,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 594,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,158,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $87.26 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

