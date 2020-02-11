Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.74

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.74 and traded as low as $12.97. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 3,768 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $186.34 million, a P/E ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter.

In other Geospace Technologies news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEOS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1,620.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

