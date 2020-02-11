Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Trading Up 1.1%

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$38.01 and last traded at C$37.89, approximately 378,898 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 394,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.49.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIL shares. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Saturday, November 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.