Global Hemp Group (CNSX:GHG) Shares Up 33.3%

Global Hemp Group (CNSX:GHG) shares shot up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.04, 1,208,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 417% from the average session volume of 233,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

Global Hemp Group Company Profile (CNSX:GHG)

Global Hemp Group Inc (GHG), headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, with base operations in Montreal and Los Angeles, was founded in 2014. The Company is focused on a multi-phased strategy to build a strong presence in the industrial hemp industry in both Canada and the United States. The first phase of this strategy is to develop hemp cultivation with the objective of extracting cannabinoids (CBD, CBG, CBN & CBC) and creating a near term revenue stream that will allow the Company to expand and develop successive phases of the strategy.

