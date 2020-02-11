Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) Trading Up 0.5%

Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.47, approximately 180,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 60,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,570,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,589 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 20.72% of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF worth $14,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Colombia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Colombia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.