Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.17% of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 51,633 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,737. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.0565 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

