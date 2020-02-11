Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,231 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 22,386 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical comprises about 1.2% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Globus Medical worth $16,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMED. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 35.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 378,211 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 423,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,639,000 after buying an additional 118,336 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $5,860,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $407,340,000 after acquiring an additional 89,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $4,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

GMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $380,494.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,176.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 24.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GMED stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.01. 150,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76. Globus Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $60.15.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.