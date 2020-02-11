GNY (GNY) Achieves Market Cap of $11.57 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, GNY has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. GNY has a market capitalization of $11.57 million and $13,634.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY token can now be bought for $0.0602 or 0.00000614 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.74 or 0.03679765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00254017 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00036454 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00135091 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002856 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

GNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

