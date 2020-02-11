Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Golden Tag Resources Ltd (CVE:GOG)’s share price was down 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 68,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and a P/E ratio of -9.17.

About Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG)

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It focuses on gold, silver, and base metal projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that covers an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

