Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.55 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

GBDC traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $18.30. 8,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,356. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -182.80, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.55.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other news, major shareholder Ohio Strs purchased 403,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,312,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

