Gorman-Rupp Co (GRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 10th

Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Gorman-Rupp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Gorman-Rupp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. Gorman-Rupp has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

