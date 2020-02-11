GravityCoin Market Cap Reaches $79,880.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GravityCoin has a market cap of $79,880.00 and approximately $12,696.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.26 or 0.03562782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00245886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00037382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00135486 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002819 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,242,944 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.