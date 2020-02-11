Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

GTN.A opened at $19.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.95.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

