Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
GTN.A opened at $19.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.95.
Gray Television Company Profile
