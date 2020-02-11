Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Announces Earnings Results

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.07 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 53.01%.

Shares of GPP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.05. 1,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,480. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

