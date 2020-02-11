Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Greene County Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.39. Greene County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

