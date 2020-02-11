Greg Creed Sells 45,113 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:YUM traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $104.12. 152,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,075. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.02 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,781,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,074 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,170,000 after buying an additional 991,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,601,000 after buying an additional 525,988 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 368.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,285,000 after buying an additional 348,599 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,614,485,000 after buying an additional 257,270 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

