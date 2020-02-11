Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 89,292 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 175.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,292 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 112,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,047,000 after purchasing an additional 189,448 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.96. 241,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,786. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

