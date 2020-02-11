Grimes & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,695,000 after purchasing an additional 682,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,101,000 after purchasing an additional 417,021 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV lifted its stake in Albemarle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,109,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,597 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Albemarle by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 730,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,326,000 after purchasing an additional 74,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Albemarle by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 375,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.61. The stock had a trading volume of 344,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $58.63 and a 1-year high of $93.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.24.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.15.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

