Grimes & Company Inc. Has $10.97 Million Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $10,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 810,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,153 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,479,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,692,000 after acquiring an additional 28,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKG. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.86. 86,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,169. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $87.85 and a 1-year high of $114.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.72.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.