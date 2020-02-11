Grimes & Company Inc. Has $49.03 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 132.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,502,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855,691 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $49,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,367,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,617,000 after acquiring an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,590,000 after purchasing an additional 150,668 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,142,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,290,000 after purchasing an additional 473,316 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 356.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,118,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,488,000 after purchasing an additional 873,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 850,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,745,000 after purchasing an additional 98,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.50. 70,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,011. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $33.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07.

