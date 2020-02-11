Grimes & Company Inc. Has $76.41 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 597,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 5.0% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $76,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,483.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,368,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,521 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $24,795,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $16,143,000. Freestate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,305,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,022,000.

NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $130.92. The company had a trading volume of 101,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,104,093. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.62. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $131.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.3368 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

