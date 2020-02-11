Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Cfra lowered shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.28.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $346.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,151. The company has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.