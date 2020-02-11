Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 216,616 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,815 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 167,462 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,102 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,511 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 89,970 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,813 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 301,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRIP traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,369. Tripadvisor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRIP. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tripadvisor to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen raised Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

