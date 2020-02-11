Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
Shares of GBAB opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $25.58.
