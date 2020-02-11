Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of GBAB opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $25.58.

Get Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst alerts:

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.