H & R Block’s (HRB) Hold Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

HRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51. H & R Block has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that H & R Block will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of H & R Block by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of H & R Block by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 63,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of H & R Block by 4,454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

