Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 2.1% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AT&T by 18.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,231 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in AT&T by 63.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,433 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in AT&T by 82.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,159 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 233.3% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,459,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in AT&T by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,601,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,813,000 after purchasing an additional 931,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $280.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

