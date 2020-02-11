Halo Platform (HALO) Hits Market Cap of $1.08 Million

Halo Platform (CURRENCY:HALO) traded up 24.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Halo Platform has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Halo Platform has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $2,744.00 worth of Halo Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halo Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.19 or 0.03575830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00254326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034407 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00136655 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Halo Platform’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Halo Platform’s total supply is 5,519,569,600 coins and its circulating supply is 5,515,995,311 coins. Halo Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@haloplatform . The Reddit community for Halo Platform is /r/HaloPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Halo Platform’s official Twitter account is @Halo_Platform . Halo Platform’s official website is www.haloplatform.tech

Halo Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halo Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halo Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halo Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

