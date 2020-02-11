Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Lifted to Buy at Peel Hunt

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hammerson from GBX 319 ($4.20) to GBX 316 ($4.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hammerson from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Hammerson from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 282 ($3.71).

LON HMSO traded up GBX 10.60 ($0.14) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 239.40 ($3.15). 7,123,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 269.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 271.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.87. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21).

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

