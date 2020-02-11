Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hancock Jaffe Laboratories an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 77,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.43% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,348. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.45.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

