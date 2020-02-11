HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $113.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. HANNOVER RUECK/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.00.

OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.18. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $102.21.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

