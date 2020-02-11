Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises approximately 1.0% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $25,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 102.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 309.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.04. 11,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 80.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.15.

Several research firms have weighed in on XRAY. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

