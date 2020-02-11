Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 40,160 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40,160 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

In related news, insider David M. Carter sold 21,413 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $374,513.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 9,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $190,891.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,060. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.77. 122,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

