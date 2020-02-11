Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Sells 8,056 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,204 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.9% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $47,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $245.93. 578,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $244.89.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $1,005,306.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $586,548.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,486.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,487 shares of company stock valued at $25,569,557. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.