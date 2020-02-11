Harsco’s (HSC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Harsco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Harsco alerts:

NYSE HSC opened at $13.53 on Monday. Harsco has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.